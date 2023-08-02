Acadiana's hottest summer sets another record

It is going to be the 58th day in a row that Lafayette will hit 90 degrees or higher.

The reason for pointing this out is that it ties the longest such stretch, something we haven't done since 1962.

We will certainly blow passed this record as Acadiana's unprecedented summer continues its absolutely brutal run.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place on Wednesday with heat index values once again sitting between 115-118.

The other record we've been monitoring is the stretch of 100 degree days (current record is seven) but highs are forecast to hit 99.

It will largely depend on when the showers get going in the afternoon, and storms should be a little more scattered Wednesday afternoon.

If you miss out on the rain Wednesday it's going to be almost a week before rain chances get back into the area which will allow temperatures to return to the triple digits through the weekend.

This really has been a summer without precedent with both June and July coming in as the hottest on record, and so far its been an ominous start to August.

