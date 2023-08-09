Acadiana's hottest summer on record shows no signs of slowing down

It's getting more and more difficult to keep writing these daily forecasts as they've essentially boiled down to the same thing for the last several months.

Acadiana will experience unprecedented heat as it continues through what is most certainly going to be the hottest summer on record.

We've yet to have a day that hasn't been in the triple digits since July 29th (the high that day was 99) and there's not a day without triple digit heat in the foreseeable future.

If the current forecast verifies it could mean 20 straight days with highs of at least 100, Wednesday will be day 11 and the previous record was 7 straight days.

That also doesn't mean we'll stop at 20 that's just as far our as we can see right now it's entirely possible that the stretch continues beyond that marker.

If you're looking for any sort of relief from the heat my suggestion is to move to another state because you're not going to find it in Louisiana.

Daily showers have virtually disappeared, along with any kind of breeze, and nothing on the horizon that would indicate a change.

Lows won't get below 80 for the rest of the week and heat index values in the early morning have struggled to get below 90.

So be sure to tune in tomorrow and every other day this week when I write up something virtually identical.

