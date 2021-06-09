Acadiana Workforce Solutions hosting two recruiting events this week

The Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting two events called the "Opportunity Event" this week.

Both events aim to help residents throughout Acadiana:



Finda a job

Obtain GED/HISET

Further your education

Get tuition assistance

Summer work for youth

Receive on the job training

Build resume

Obtain career coaching And more...



The first event is taking place on June 9th at the Breaux Bridge Library located at 205 North Main Street. The second event will take place on June 10th at the St. Martinville Library located at 201 Porter Street. Both events will take place from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

The organization says, "For those who are receiving unemployment, they can go to school while still receiving unemployment benefits."

For more information you can email Rachelle.Duhon@AcadaianaWorkforce.org

