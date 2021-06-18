Acadiana woman serves hot meals ahead of potential storm

An Acadiana woman is helping to feed those experiencing homelessness before any severe weather comes to the area.

Wanda Clemons of Wanda's Blessing made plate lunches for people to pick up Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the old Shoney's in Lafayette.

She says she wanted to give people a hot meal in case anyone needs to hunker down for a few days because of the potential storm.

"There's a tropical depression that's gonna be entering Lafayette or shall I say Louisiana on tomorrow, so what I decided to do, me and my team, decided to go on and try to

give back to the community so they could have at least a good hot meal just in case they are unable," Clemons explained.

Clemons and her team serve meals to the public on a regular basis, around twice a month.

