South Rayne Water lifts boil advisory

South Rayne Water Corporation customers are no longer under a boil-water advisory, according to a spokesperson for the water system.

The boil advisory was issued June 17, 2024.

An official at the water plant said the reason for the boil order was a lightning strike.

Water is now safe for consumption.

