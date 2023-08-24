Mire Branch Water requests water use restrictions from customers

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Due to extreme drought conditions, Mire Branch Water is asking customers to restrict water use in order to conserve water supplies and maintain water pressure throughout the system.

The water system has listed the following restrictions for customers to follow:

- Avoid watering and use of automatic sprinklers during peak hours between 4 pm and 10 pm.

- Report all suspected leaks to the water district as soon as possible.

- Washing of vehicles, sidewalks and driveways should be limited to non-peak hours.

For questions, call 337-873-3823.