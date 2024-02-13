Mayor: Breaux Bridge under boil order

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Mayor Ricky Calais announced today that the City of Breaux Bridge is under a boil order.

Work is underway to determine the cause of the problems and the necessary corrective actions, the mayor said.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

It was recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before drinking (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or food rinsing by the following methods:

Boil water in a clean container for one (1) full minute. The one minute begins after the water comes to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.)

Again, be sure to disinfect your own water before consumption until advised otherwise.