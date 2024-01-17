List: Boil water advisories issued due to low water pressure

Boil water advisories have been issued in several areas of Acadiana. Water systems attribute the problem to low-water pressure caused by residents dripping their sinks to prevent water pipes from freezing.

Acadia Parish

South Rayne Water Corporation

Morse

Lafayette Parish

Le Triomphe subdivision in Broussard

St. Landry Parish

Cankton

Lewisburg Bellevue Water System

Opelousas

Plaisance

Melville



St. Martin Parish

St. Martinville

St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant customers



St. Mary Parish

Morgan City

Amelia (Water District # 1)



