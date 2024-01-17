List: Boil water advisories issued due to low water pressure

Watch Now
Boil water advisories have been issued in several areas of Acadiana. Water systems attribute the problem to low-water pressure caused by residents dripping their sinks to prevent water pipes from freezing.

Acadia Parish

  • South Rayne Water Corporation
  • Morse

Lafayette Parish

  • Le Triomphe subdivision in Broussard

St. Landry Parish

  • Cankton
  • Lewisburg Bellevue Water System
  • Opelousas
  • Plaisance
  • Melville

St. Martin Parish

  • St. Martinville
  • St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant customers

St. Mary Parish

  • Morgan City
  • Amelia (Water District # 1)

