List: Boil water advisories issued due to low water pressure

Boil water advisories have been issued in several areas of Acadiana. Water systems attribute the problem to low-water pressure caused by residents dripping their sinks to prevent water pipes from freezing.
Acadia Parish
- South Rayne Water Corporation
- Morse
Lafayette Parish
- Le Triomphe subdivision in Broussard
St. Landry Parish
- Cankton
- Lewisburg Bellevue Water System
- Opelousas
- Plaisance
- Melville
St. Martin Parish
- St. Martinville
- St. Martin Parish Industrial Water Plant customers
St. Mary Parish
- Morgan City
- Amelia (Water District # 1)
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers