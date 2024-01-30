Watch Now
Lawtell Water District 1 lifts boil order

Lawtell boil water advisory rescinded
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 15:17:14-05

LAWTELL, La. — Lawtell Water District 1 has rescinded its boil-water advisory, officials announced today.

The boil order was issued on January 27 due to a water main break.

The following areas were affected:

-Wisdom Road
-Highway 190 East
-Milo Road
-Thorn Road
-Hackberry Road
-Austin Road
-Milton Brown Road
-Narcisse Lequour Road
-Charles Burr Lane
-Laurie Street
-Boudreaux Road
-North and South Sixth Street
-Twisted Oaks Road
-Elmwood Road
-Dewdrop Lane
-Alphia Broom Road

Water is now safe for consumption, authorities say.

