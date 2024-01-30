Lawtell Water District 1 lifts boil order

LAWTELL, La. — Lawtell Water District 1 has rescinded its boil-water advisory, officials announced today.

The boil order was issued on January 27 due to a water main break.

The following areas were affected:

-Wisdom Road

-Highway 190 East

-Milo Road

-Thorn Road

-Hackberry Road

-Austin Road

-Milton Brown Road

-Narcisse Lequour Road

-Charles Burr Lane

-Laurie Street

-Boudreaux Road

-North and South Sixth Street

-Twisted Oaks Road

-Elmwood Road

-Dewdrop Lane

-Alphia Broom Road

Water is now safe for consumption, authorities say.