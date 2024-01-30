Lawtell Water District 1 lifts boil order

LAWTELL, La. — Lawtell Water District 1 has rescinded its boil-water advisory, officials announced today.
The boil order was issued on January 27 due to a water main break.
The following areas were affected:
-Wisdom Road
-Highway 190 East
-Milo Road
-Thorn Road
-Hackberry Road
-Austin Road
-Milton Brown Road
-Narcisse Lequour Road
-Charles Burr Lane
-Laurie Street
-Boudreaux Road
-North and South Sixth Street
-Twisted Oaks Road
-Elmwood Road
-Dewdrop Lane
-Alphia Broom Road
Water is now safe for consumption, authorities say.