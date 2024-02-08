Cecilia Water System issues boil advisory

CECILIA, La. — Due to a water main break, the Cecilia Water System is issuing a boil-water advisory for some customers, officials announced.

Impacted areas include:



Intersection of Anse Broussard Highway and Cecilia Sr. High School Highway to Rue Bois De Chene, Melvin Dupuis Road, and from Melvin Dupuis Road to Bock Huval Road.

Main Highway to Harold Stoutes Road.

Main Highway to Poche Bridge Road.

Intersection of Cecilia Sr. High School Highway to 1819 Bushville Highway.

It was recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before drinking (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or food rinsing by the following methods:

Boil water in a clean container for one (1) full minute. The one minute begins after the water comes to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.)

Again, be sure to disinfect your own water before consumption until advised otherwise.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until lifted by the Cecilia Water System.