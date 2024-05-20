Boil order for Catahoula area lifted

The boil-water advisory that was previously issued by the St. Martin Parish Industrial Park Water System has been rescinded, according to St. Martin Parish Government.

The boil order was issued on April 29, 2024, and included St. Martin Parish Waterworks District No. 4 (Catahoula).

Water is now safe for consumption.

