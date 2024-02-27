Basile officials issue system-wide boil advisory

BASILE, La. — The Town of Basile has issued a system-wide boil advisory for all water customers, according to Town Clerk Heather Putnam-Lantz.

This new boil order replaces the one issued earlier today by town officials.

The boil-water advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.