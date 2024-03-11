Scholarship opportunity opens for St. Mary Parish students

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department established a scholarship fund several years ago in memory of the late E. Louis Boudreaux, a longtime member of the department.

“Louis was a 20-year member of the fire department,” according to Chief Chuck Bourgeois, “and he left a profound impact on everyone he came in contact with.”

The $500 scholarship is open to graduating seniors enrolled in a public or private school in St. Mary Parish pursuing the following studies: fire, emergency medical sciences, nursing or a related medical field.

Applications can be obtained from local high school guidance counselors. Submissions are due by Monday, April 29, 2024.

“We are proud to maintain the legacy of Louis Boudreaux, where the Franklin Volunteer Firefighters will invest in a child’s education in his honor,” said Toddy Boudreaux, Franklin Volunteer Fire Department President.

For more information, contact the Franklin Fire Department at (337) 828-6328.