Rayne High School teacher named Louisiana Teacher of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) celebrated the state's top teachers and leaders at the 18th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala in New Orleans on Saturday.

LDOE, in partnership with Dream Teachers, highlighted the event with the announcement of Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year, Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year, and Louisiana New Teacher of the Year.

2025 Overall State Honorees:



Louisiana Teacher of the Year: Elise Boutin | Acadia Parish

Louisiana Principal of the Year: Dr. Amanda Austin | Iberville Parish

Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year: Nicole Williams Ross | Jefferson Parish

Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year: Rockeisha Walker | Iberville Parish

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year: Tiffany Pfeifer | Calcasieu Parish

“It’s a privilege to celebrate some of the outstanding professionals who have dedicated their careers to improving our state one child at a time,” said State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. “Each of these talented educators have played a role in Louisiana’s recent successes, and are critical to the vital work that lies ahead.”

Louisiana Teacher of the Year:

Elise Boutin is the overall Louisiana Teacher of the Year.

According to LDOE, Boutin, a 14-year veteran of the classroom, is a publications and English teacher at Rayne High School in Acadia Parish. She revived the Rayne, Alive! Program, a student-produced YouTube channel that has connected students with local broadcasting opportunities. Boutin created a senior project fair for students to showcase their capstone projects in areas of academics, career and community service, and to connect them with business owners. She also connects students to community activities by sponsoring the Interact Club, which works with the Rayne Rotary Club, and she recently started a cross-country team at the school.

The following educators were named division-level Louisiana Teacher of the Year:



Elementary: J. Joy Stalnaker | Lafayette Parish Schools

Middle: Christopher Kourvelas | Bossier Parish Schools

High: Dr. Suresh Babu Chiruguru | Calcasieu Parish Schools

Louisiana Principal of the Year

Dr. Amanda Austin is the overall Louisiana Principal of the Year.

Dr. Austin holds a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Lamar University and is the principal of Iberville Math, Science, and Arts (MSA) Academy East in St. Gabriel. She was selected as principal to reopen North Iberville High School (NIHS) after it had been closed for more than a decade, creating a thriving school with a STEM magnet program, as maintained by LDOE.

The following educators were named division-level Louisiana Principal of the Year:



Elementary: Amanda LaFollette | DeSoto Parish Schools

Middle: Dr. Decina Rodriguez | Lafourche Parish Schools

High: Brandon LaGroue | Central Community School District

Louisiana Early Childhood Teachers of the Year

Nicole Williams Ross is the overall Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year.

Williams teaches at Carousel Preschool in Jefferson Parish and has more than 10 years of experience working and serving children and families in Louisiana, said Ted Beasley, LDOE Deputy Chief of Communication.

Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year

Rockeisha Walker is the overall Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year.

According to Beasley, Walker leads Bright Star Child Care Center in Iberville Parish and has over 10 years of experience leading Early Learning centers in Louisiana.

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year

Tiffany Pfeifer is the overall Louisiana New Teacher of the Year.

Pfeifer teaches at Washington Marion High School in Calcasieu Parish and is committed to fostering a true love of learning in her students, said Beasley.

