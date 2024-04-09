LPSS: Seats available for Magnet Academies

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System is taking applications for the 2024-2025 school year for its Magnet Academies with available seats.

According to the school system, applications will remain open through mid-August - or until all seats are filled - and should be submitted via www.lafayettechoice.com.

Seats are available in the following LPSS Magnet Academy programs:

Elementary Schools

Charles Burke Elementary School’s Two-Way Spanish Immersion Program (Kindergarten & 1st grade)

Alice Boucher Elementary School’s Spanish Immersion Program (Pre-K)

Prairie Elementary School’s French Immersion Program (Kindergarten)

Evangeline Elementary School’s French Immersion Program (Pre-K & Kindergarten)

Middle Schools

Carencro Middle School’s Informatics and Biomedical Programs (6th & 8th grade)

Lafayette Middle School’s Environmental Sciences Program (6th, 7th, & 8th grade)

L.J. Alleman Middle School’s Performing and Visual Arts Programs (6th grade)

High Schools

Carencro High School’s Informatics Program (9th & 10th grade)

Acadiana High School’s JROTC Program (9th, 10th, & 11th grade) and Business and Hospitality Programs (9th & 10th grade)

Ovey Comeaux High School’s Navy JROTC Program and Visual and Applied Arts Program (9th, 10th, & 11th grade) and the Performing Arts Program (9th & 10th grade)

Northside High School’s Legal Studies Program (9th grade) and Broadcasting Program (9th & 10th grade)

Early College Academy (9th grade)

W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center

Pre-Educator Program Machining/Computer Integrated Manufacturing Program Medical Assistant Program Emergency Medical Technician Program



Applications are accepted year-round for the E.J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette for students in grades 6th through 12th seeking a self-paced accelerated learning model and flexible schedule.

As maintained by Amanda Blanco, LPSS Public Information Officer, students will be placed on a first-come-first-serve basis. Academy criteria must be met in order to qualify. Students are provided transportation through the satellite bus stop system.

Visit lpssonline.com to learn more about the all of the programs LPSS has to offer.