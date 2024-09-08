LPSS officials say they are monitoring potential tropical system

LAFAYETTE, La. — Due to the weather forecast, the Lafayette Parish School System has released a statement to ensure the community that they are closely monitoring the potential impacts to the area.
You can read the full statement below.
The leadership team of Lafayette Parish School System met Sunday afternoon to discuss the possible impacts of Invest 91L on our district. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles and local meteorologists expect the area of low pressure to develop into a tropical system that could bring significant rain and wind to portions of Acadiana mid-week.
Superintendent Francis Touchet understands the anxiety that accompanies the threat of a storm, and he wants to reassure LPSS parents, caregivers, faculty, and staff that they are closely monitoring the situation to determine when and if schools should be closed. Superintendent Touchet will make the call as soon as possible to allow our community to prepare. Storm preparation information is available at GetAGamePlan.org. [getagameplan.org]
We will communicate updates related to Lafayette Parish public schools through J-Campus, the LPSS social media channels, and local broadcasters.