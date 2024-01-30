Locals nominated for state's Outstanding School Support Employee awards

BATON ROUGE, La. — The finalists for the state's Outstanding School Support Employee awards program were announced today by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).

The 10 finalists represent schools across Louisiana, including three from the Acadiana region, and a wide range of professions. Employees eligible for the annual award serve students and families in roles such as teacher aides, bus drivers, food service workers, clerical staff and custodians, according to LDOE.

“Congratulations to each of these valued professionals and thank you for the difference you make in the lives of students, families, and teachers,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I know the vital role these individuals play in the successful operation of our schools and the education of students.”

Finalists were selected among over 700 nominees submitted from across the state, the state's Department of Education reports. All public school systems were eligible to make one selection per category: elementary, middle, and high school. The finalists for the 2024 Louisiana Outstanding School Support Employee Awards are:

Elementary:

Lafayette Parish: Maria Yaraure-Reyes (Paraprofessional/Katharine Drexel Elementary)

Ouachita Parish: Malcolm Gay (Paraprofessional/George Welch Elementary)

Plaquemines Parish: Nicole Sylve Consuello (Custodial/Belle Chasse Primary)

West Feliciana Parish: Eric Mendel (Paraprofessional/Bains Elementary)

Middle:

Caddo Parish: Carlton Hardy (Security Coordinator/ Caddo Middle Career & Technology)

Jefferson Parish: Neil Perry (Custodial/Marrero Middle)

Livingston Parish: Ashley Guzzardo (Clerical/ North Corbin Junior High)

High:

East Feliciana Parish: Leo Brown (School Bus Driver/ East Feliciana High)

Evangeline Parish: Tonya Soileau (Clerical/Pine Prairie High)

Jefferson Davis Parish: Deidra Reed (Clerical/Jennings High)

The finalists and an overall state honoree will be recognized on April 10 during the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) meeting.

Each year, the Department recognizes and celebrates some of the state's most outstanding school support personnel through the Outstanding School Support Employees award program. This program provides an opportunity to honor those support staff who have given their time and talents above and beyond the call of duty.

Selections were based on the following criteria, according to LDOE: display of outstanding leadership qualities in inspiring or motivating others, evidence of service or achievement above and beyond what is expected in the usual school operation, professionalism in her or her role as a support to the operation of the school, in addition to other specific factors such as skill and dedication, plans to continue active employment, respect and rapport with students, respect of and rapport with parents, respect of and rapport with coworkers, and community leadership.