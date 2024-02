Students at Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau recently had the opportunity to visit Good Morning America in New York.

The 8th graders were able to meet with Michael Strahan on Monday morning.

"The girls wanted to send their love to Michael’s daughter, Isabella, who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor," a post from the school states.

Isabella is a recent graduate of AHS's sister school, Convent of the Sacred Heart - 91st Street.

