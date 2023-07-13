Acadiana once again on pace to set a monthly record for heat

Heat continues to be the biggest issue in south Louisiana with another Heat Advisory issued for Thursday.

This has been a brutal summer, even compared to south Louisiana standards, and Louisiana has joined other parts of the world in record setting heat.

June was Lafayette's hottest on record, records that go back well over 100 years, and this closed out our hottest six month stretch from January to June.

As we approach the halfway point Lafayette is on pace not just to pass the hottest July on record but to smash that record.

While we still have half a month to go the long range forecast doesn't show much signs of cooling down, and we've got another very hot week coming up.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the upper 90s and the heat index once again getting close to 110 in the afternoon.

Showers will remain absent from the forecast and our next shot at some wet weather won't arrive until Sunday evening.

A quick shower or two will also be possible on Monday but after that we will quickly return to dry conditions and above normal temperatures.

