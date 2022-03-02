Acadiana observes Ash Wednesday

March 2 is Ash Wednesday and across Acadiana there are plenty of options to observe the day.

Several churches in Acadiana will welcome the faithful to receive their ashes during full masses and services, but also through drive-thru distributions.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on Wednesday morning with a look at a few of the places to get ashes on Wednesday.

Just about every church that observes Ash Wednesday will have a full Mass or service scheduled.

In Lafayette, Bishop Deshotel will host a full Mass on March 2 at 12:00 pm at St. John's Cathedral in Downtown Lafayette.

To see Mass schedules for churches in the Diocese of Lafayette, click here.

There are a few locations that will offer a speedier option for those who may not have time to attend a full Ash Wednesday service.

For those looking for speedy ashes, we've compiled a short list of church in Acadiana offering a drive-thru option:

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard will have ash distribution without the full mass at 12:00 pm.

St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette will have an ash distribution at 12:05 pm

Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette will have drive-thru ashes from 7:00 am to 11 a.m. and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.

In Opelousas, Holy Ghost Catholic Church will hold an ash distribution at 12:00 pm and the again at 4:00 pm.

St. Mark United Methodist Church in Opelousas will offer drive-thru ashes from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

In New Iberia, drive-thru ashes will be distributed at St. James United Methodist Chruch from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

To find out if your church is offering an Ash Wednesday Mass, service or drive-thru option, be sure to call the church office.

To add a church offering drive-thru ashes to our list, send an email with the subject line "Ash Wednesday drive-thru" to news@katctv.com.

