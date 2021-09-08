Acadiana events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Saturday, September 11

The Lafayette Fire Department is holding a 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 on Saturday, September 11, 2021, 9:00 A.M. in Parc Sans Souci, 201 East Vermilion Street in Lafayette . The event is to honor the 414 first responders – police, fire, and ambulance personnel – who died in the attacks 20 years ago. In addition to the first responders, 2,563 citizens also tragically lost their lives that day.

Louisiana Military Museum will host its 1st Annual Patriot Day Banquet in Abbeville on Saturday, September 11 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. The event will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11, they say. It will be an elegant evening, and will include a special 9/11 tribute, a catered dinner served by "celebrity" board members, and an hour-long patriotic musical performance by theNational World War II Museum's Victory Belles. A live and silent auction will help raise funds to unveil a brand-new exhibit that supports the museum's mission "to honor our veterans andremember their stories." This permanent exhibit will highlight Louisiana's military contributions and feature relevant artifacts, c. 1700-present. Limited numbers of individual and group tickets are available at their website. Those unable to attend are invited to visit the website to make an online donation. The Louisiana Military Museum is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop in Abbeville. For more information, follow the Louisiana Military Museum on Facebook, visit their website, or call (337)898-9645.

Downtown Breaux Bridge will be hosting a 5k run, on Saturday, with a boost of patriotism during the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. A significant part of this year's race, a Most Patriotic award for the best costume showing patriotism, and to honor first responders with their own 5K category and awards. For registration and team registration fees, and packet pick-up times, click here.All participants will receive entry, and a free Bloody Mary, after the race. Saturday's event will take place at Veterans Park in Historic Downtown at 222 Berard Street in Breaux Bridge.

KATC will update as soon as events become available.

