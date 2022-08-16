Acadiana Alphas handed out back-to-school donuts.

LAFAYETTE, LA—To kick off the school year, the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity inc. distributed donuts to students at the Dr. Baranco Elmentary school.

The brothers of ETA Gamma Lambda of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity inc. along with Alphas throughout the area welcomed students yesterday morning on their first day of school.

The organization handed out over 300 donuts as students arrived.

Their organization believes it's important to be an example and to encourage students as they kick off the school year right.