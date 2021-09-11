Acadian Ambulance: 140 employees' properties have been impacted by Ida

Two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, Acadian Ambulance said they have identified 140 employees with significant damage to their homes and properties.

To further assist them in recovery, they say they have activated an Employee Disaster Relief Fund, administered through the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

"While Acadian continues to implement several internal support initiatives, we are asking that you help us by considering a donation to the Employee Disaster Relief Fund," the company said on Facebook.

To help Acadian Abulance employess who have been impacted by Ida, click here.

