Acadian Ambulance celebrates National Teddy Bear Day

National Teddy Bear Day is today and honors the history of one of childhood’s favorite toys.

Acadian Ambulance shows us how they like to celebrate National Teddy Bear Day with paramedic bears.

In 1902, an incident made national news. American President Theodore Roosevelt refused to shoot a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. Clifford Berryman published a cartoon of the event in the Washington Post on November 16th, 1902, and the animation became an instant classic.

This inspired a New York store owner, Morris Michtom, to create a new toy and even wrote President Roosevelt to ask permission to name the new toy “Teddy Bear.”

TO OBSERVE #NationalTeddyBearDay



Give a Teddy Bear to someone you love.

Donate Teddy Bears to a local organization for children.

Host a Teddy Bear tea party with your children.

Download, print and color the Teddy Bear coloring page.

Share your memories of Teddy Bears using #NationalTeddyBearDay to post on social media.

