Work on Morse water system requires draining of water tower

Work has begun on improvements to the Morse Water Tower, officials say.

The project is mostly repairs, cleaning and repainting the tower. To get the work done, the tower has to be drained, officials say. It will have to be offline for the duration of the work.

While the tower is offline, water pressure will be maintained by the Village's existing water wells, officials say.

Even though the water treatment plant will be fully operational, officials still are asking citizens to conserve water as much as possible while the tower is offline.