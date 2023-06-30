Woman shot in face; Eunice Police investigating

Eunice Police are investigating an early Friday shooting that left a woman wounded.

Police were called to the 400 block of East Maple Avenue just after midnight Friday morning.

A man was outside the home when someone started shooting at him. When he went back inside, he found his mother had been shot in the face.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, and then to a Lafayette hospital, where she's now listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, police found that the son, Isaiah Bradley, 24, allegedly had illegal narcotics, a scale and a gun on him. He was arrested and booked on drug and weapons charges.

Police say this is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified as to the shooting at this time. If anyone has information regarding this crime, police ask that they contact the Eunice Police Department, or St Landry Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous.