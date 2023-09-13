Westbound lane blocked near Egan due to 18-wheeler fire

EGAN, La. — A vehicle has caught fire on I-10 westbound near Trumps Rd MM (74), according to LaDOTD.

Officials say the right lane is closed. Click here to see the video.

KATC will provide more information as details become available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel