Water to be off in Mire; boil order follows

The Mire Branch Water Corporation reports that water was shut off today to perform a line repair.

When the water is restored, residents in the Mire area with the following addresses will be under a boil order until water samples have been cleared as safe to drink:
On Meche Rd from addresses 1276-2075
On Welch Rd from addresses 337-501
All of Speech St

"As a precaution, LDH recommends that we notify you of a localized boil advisory until we have cleared samples after the repair. This advisory only applies to the affected roads," a release states. "Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking. We will notify you once our samples have been cleared by LDH."

