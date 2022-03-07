Wanted man arrested for May 2021 shooting in Rayne

A 22-year-old wanted in connection with a May 2021 shooting in Rayne has been arrested.

According to arrest reports, Markel Cormier of Rayne was arrested on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Cormier was wanted by Rayne Police in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 25, 2021.

Police said Cormier allegedly fired a weapon at two individuals in a vehicle on Lyman and West Jeff Davis avenues.

Neither of the men were injured in the shooting.

Following the shooting, arrest warrants were issued for Cormier on two counts of attempted second degree murder.

He was booked on Sunday into the Acadia Parish Jail.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel