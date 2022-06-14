Walk for animals planned in Acadia Parish

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) is hosting the area's first Acadia Pledge Walk for the Animals.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Registration is $15 per person, but people are encouraged to collect pledges and sponsorships. People can register online by clicking on this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acadia-parish-walk-for-the-animals-tickets-355464663377?fbclid=IwAR2DqC5_j9gEvpkSvB102utUXeJ24tL1-79oFqqj3frcC3PDYF7QMQNcdvI [eventbrite.com].

The event will take place at the Le Parc Du View Depot in Church Point. Light refreshments will be offered. Dogs on leashes are invited to attend. Proceeds will support local humane trap-neuter-return (TNR) initiatives and humane programs. HSLA hopes to raise at least $2,500 and is asking local businesses and foundations to donate as well. Checks and money orders can also be mailed directly to the Humane Society at P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. All donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, please contact the Humane Society at info@humanela.org or call them at 901.268.4432.

"We are hoping that animal and pet lovers will join us for this inaugural walk, which we hope to make an annual event," HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. "We hope to bring awareness to the needs of animals in this area and raise funds to support TNR services and similar services throughout the parish."

Based out of New Orleans, the Humane Society of Louisiana is one of the largest animal protection organizations in the state and operates the Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon. For more information, please visit www.humanela.org

