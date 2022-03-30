VIDEO: Iota first responders face strong winds while responding to crash

Video from the Iota Police Department shows the weather conditions pushing through the area.

Police Officer Bryan Foti's body camera captured strong blinding winds as he responded to a crash along Maxie Hwy.

Iota Police say the crash, which involved two vehicles, only reported minor injuries.

Winds have been whipping through the area for most of the day. Video from the Iota fire department shows dust and dirt being kicked up by strong winds and gusts.

As of 4:30 storms were moving out through the Lafayette area. Despite the winds, no tornadoes have been reported.

The Iota Fire Department also shared a short video from the incident. Dust and dirt can be seen blowing past first responders in the high winds.

