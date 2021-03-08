Menu

Vaccines offered tomorrow in Rayne

Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 11:05:49-05

There are still openings for vaccine appointments tomorrow in Rayne.

The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Single-Dose Vaccine will be administered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Rayne Civic Center.

You must have an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment visit OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

The vaccinations are available only for those in the current eligibility group:
• Persons 65 years of age or older
• Dialysis patients
• Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes
• All pregnant persons regardless of age
• Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
• Frontline Healthcare Workers
• Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services
• Professional Home Care Workers
• Law Enforcement and other First Responders
• Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

