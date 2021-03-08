Vaccines offered tomorrow in Rayne

There are still openings for vaccine appointments tomorrow in Rayne.

The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Single-Dose Vaccine will be administered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Rayne Civic Center.

You must have an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment visit OPH4.timetap.com or call 337-262-5311

The vaccinations are available only for those in the current eligibility group:

• Persons 65 years of age or older

• Dialysis patients

• Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes

• All pregnant persons regardless of age

• Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares

• Frontline Healthcare Workers

• Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services

• Professional Home Care Workers

• Law Enforcement and other First Responders

• Election workers assigned to work March/April election.