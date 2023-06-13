Update: Water restored and boil advisory in effect for portion of Church Point

UPDATE: Water has been restored according to officials. A boil water advisory is now in effect until further notice.
ORIGINAL:
Some areas of Church Point are currently without water according to officials. Work is in progress to fix the situation.
A boil advisory will be in effect once water is restored.
The following roads are without water:
Brasseaux
Lena
Labbe
Delahoussaye
North Joel
East Plaquemine
North moss
Louis
Rosella
Sylvia
Ethel
Jude
Franques
Leonie
Barousse
East second
Janelle
Beaugh
If your road is not listed and you are currently without water, you will need to boil your water once it is restored.