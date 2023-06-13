Update: Water restored and boil advisory in effect for portion of Church Point

UPDATE: Water has been restored according to officials. A boil water advisory is now in effect until further notice.

ORIGINAL:

Some areas of Church Point are currently without water according to officials. Work is in progress to fix the situation.

A boil advisory will be in effect once water is restored.

The following roads are without water:

Brasseaux

Lena

Labbe

Delahoussaye

North Joel

East Plaquemine

North moss

Louis

Rosella

Sylvia

Ethel

Jude

Franques

Leonie

Barousse

East second

Janelle

Beaugh

If your road is not listed and you are currently without water, you will need to boil your water once it is restored.

