Watch Now
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Update: Water restored and boil advisory in effect for portion of Church Point

Running water
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 22:50:59-04

UPDATE: Water has been restored according to officials. A boil water advisory is now in effect until further notice.

ORIGINAL:

Some areas of Church Point are currently without water according to officials. Work is in progress to fix the situation.

A boil advisory will be in effect once water is restored.

The following roads are without water:

Brasseaux
Lena
Labbe
Delahoussaye
North Joel
East Plaquemine
North moss
Louis
Rosella
Sylvia
Ethel
Jude
Franques
Leonie
Barousse
East second
Janelle
Beaugh

If your road is not listed and you are currently without water, you will need to boil your water once it is restored.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.