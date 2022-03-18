UPDATE: More information released in fatal sausage plant accident

Police have released more information about an accident that left a man dead yesterday in Church Point

They say the victim of the accident at Richard's Sausage plant was Todd Wheeler, 22, of Rayne.

They say Wheeler died at the meat packaging facility after falling into a piece of equipment. He was an employee of the plant, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

Wheeler fell into a piece of equipment, and that's how he died, said Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux. The machinery was stopped as soon as another worker noticed that Wheeler wasn't at his work station, the chief said.

In addition to the CPPD and the coroner's office, the Church Point Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene.