UPDATE: LSP: Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory canceled, child located

UPDATE: The search is over for 19-month-old Liam James. The missing toddler has been found safe.

According to the Crowley Police Department, James was taken by his non-custodial mother Savannah James, during a supervised visit at the local Department of Children and Family Services.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert told KATC that officers found the house where James was staying. She willingly turned herself in and surrendered Liam to the authorities at the scene.

ORIGINAL:

CROWLEY, La. —The Louisiana State Police, on behalf of the Crowley Police Department, has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 19-month-old male who was reported missing from the Department of Children and Family Services office located at 600 N. Avenue G., Crowley, LA.

Liam was taken from his non-custodial mother, Savannah James, white female, approximately 100 pounds, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Liam James is a 19-month-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a baby bib with a bandana.

Savannah was last seen driving a 2003 silver Dodge Caravan, Louisiana license 831CPW.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Liam James should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.