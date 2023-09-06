UPDATE: Eunice woman arrested in connection with fatal crash

An investigation into a fatal crash that happened in Eunice last month has led to the arrest of a Jeanerette woman.

Aureil Michel Le Olivier, 32, was booked with negligent homicide, obstruction of justice, driving with a suspended driver's license and reckless operation.

Le Olivier's arrest followed an investigation into the August 13 crash that left Porsha Lashante Guillory, 32, of Eunice, dead.

Le Olivier allegedly told investigating officers that she was a passenger in the car before the accident happened, but investigators determined she was actually driving.

At the time of the crash, Eunice Police tell us they found Guillory's car overturned in a ditch on East Maple Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Officers found Guillory unresponsive on the driver's side, but were unable to remove her from the vehicle.

Members of the Eunice Fire Department were able to get Guillory out of the car using extrication equipment.

She was then transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered a second person was in the vehicle with Guillory at the time of the crash; that person was Le Olivier, who had already been transported to the hospital before officers got to the scene. She was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and toxicology test results are pending.

Neither Guillory nor Olivier were wearing their seat belts, police said.

