UPDATE: Eunice man arrested in City Bar shooting

UPDATE: Police have arrested a Eunice man in connection with a May shoot-out at the City Bar in Crowley.

Jeno John Holcomb Jr., 18, was booked with three counts attempted first-degree murder last week, records show. He remains in the Acadia Parish jail in lieu of $750,000 bond.

He was booked after being released from medical care, as he was one of four people shot in the May incident. Holcomb was identified by Eunice Police as the victim in a March drive-by shooting; he was shot three times while standing near a car parked at a gas station. In February, Holcomb was booked by Eunice Police on charges of disturbing the peace, domestic abuse battery (child endangerment), illegal use of drugs around children, and possession of drugs.

At the time of the shooting, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told us that a man who was already inebriated entered City Bar on E 1st Street around closing time and was seen by witnesses striking a female he had arrived with. Broussard said when the staff and crowd inside the bar demanded the individual leave, he stepped outside but re-entered the bar a few minutes later.

Broussard said those inside again asked the man to leave, and a portion of the crowd followed him out to make sure he left and insisted he leave the premises. The man allegedly pulled out a gun, and a patron then struck the man. The subject opened fire in the direction of the crowd, striking three people, including the female the individual had arrived with, said the chief.

One person in the crowd returned fire and struck the suspect, who then fled the scene and was located in front of a bar nearby on Parkerson Ave. with multiple gunshot wounds, Broussard said.

All four subjects were transported by medical units to receive treatment for their wounds. Broussard said Crowley Police responded within 30 seconds of the first shots being fired and relieved the situation. Within a few days, the three victims were released and only Holcomb remained hospitalized, Broussard told us.

