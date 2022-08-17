Unrestrained passenger in Acadia Parish crash has died

The passenger in an Acadia Parish crash that left a Crowley woman dead has now died, troopers say.

On Tuesday, troopers reported that Latashi Eddy, 40, died at the scene of the crash. Today, they tell us that her passenger, Gregory Lafleur, 40, of Eunice, also has died.

Neither of them were wearing a seat belt, troopers say.

The crash happened early Tuesday on La. 13. Eddy was driving a car north on the highway. The car crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.

The driver of the pick-up was wearing a seat belt, and was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths since the beginning of 2022.