Union man arrested in road rage incident on I-10 near Jennings

Deputies have arrested a Union man in connection with a road rage incident on I-10 this week near Jennings.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson, the incident occurred on Tuesday, November 16, at 11:45 a.m. in the area of Mile Marker 76 (Iota, Estherwood).

Police say the victim was traveling westbound when they were approached by a vehicle in which the driver was irate. According to the victim, the driver pointed a handgun at the victim in a threatening manner as he passed.

Deputies, with the assistance of Jennings Police, located the suspect's vehicle and recovered a semi-automatic handgun, which matched the description given by the victim.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Jacob Pender, 31, of Union. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail and is facing aggravated assault with a firearm and terrorizing charges.

"We want to remind drivers that you never know what can occur as we have seen numerous cases of road rage, especially on the interstate," said Gibson.

Gibson added drivers should be aware of their surroundings and notify law enforcement if they find themselves in a situation such as this.

