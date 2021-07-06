Two teens struck by vehicle Monday night in Acadia Parish

Two teenagers were struck by a vehicle Monday night on Meche Road Northeast of Rayne.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported just after 10:00 pm on July 5.

Deputies say an investigation revealed that the teens were speaking to the occupant of a vehicle stopped on the road when a second vehicle that was approaching struck them.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver of the second vehicle did not see the teens in the roadway.

One victim received minor injuries and the other received moderate injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel