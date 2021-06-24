Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Two indicted in shooting death of teen in Rayne

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 16:59:11-04

Two men have been indicted in the shooting death of a teen in Rayne.

41-year-old Scott Cooper of Carencro and 41-year-old Robert Allen Moreno of Houston have been indicted by a grand jury in the May 16 shooting of Garrison Gautreaux.
Gautreaux was a student at Notre Dame High School.

The 17-year-old was found dead in his vehicle parked in the 100 block of North Polk Street.

Both Cooper and Moreno have been indicted on a second-degree murder charge. They are being held in the parish prison on $5 million bonds.

