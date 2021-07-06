Two Florida men arrested in I-10 shooting

Two Florida men are accused of firing shots into the air on the interstate in Acadia Parish.

On July 4th at 2 pm, Acadia Parish deputies responded to occupants of a vehicle on Interstate 10 firing multiple shots, according to Sheriff KP Gibson.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle near Egan. Two firearms were located. The two men told investigators they fired shots in the air due to an individual following them.

Arrested were Charles Lee Hill, 29 of Saint Cloud, Florida, and Antoine Earl Holt, 35 of Apopka, Florida. Both men were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a charge of illegal discharge of a firearm.

“Actions like this are what leads to violence," said Sheriff KP Gibson. "These individuals should have called 911 if they felt there was a threat by the other motorist rather than discharging firearms and putting the public at risk."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel