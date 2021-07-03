Two deceased individuals identified in suspected murder/suicide

The two people that were left dead in what deputies say was a murder/suicide in Acadia Parish have been identified.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, deputies responded to McCain Road near Goodrich Road outside of Crowley shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, regarding a shooting incident.

Authorities discovered an adult female and adult male deceased on scene, Gibson said. According to the sheriff, the female, identified as 47-year-old Pamela Spencer of Iota, was driving the vehicle, which was occupied by both individuals. While traveling on McCain Road, the male, identified as 24-year-old Triston Hopkins of Iota, shot Spencer and then took his own life, Gibson said. The vehicle then came to rest in a ditch on McCain Road.

We want to remind you that help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or the Suicide Crisis Hotline at 800-437-0303. Or, if you'd rather chat with a counselor via text, you can send the word "HOME" to 741-741.

