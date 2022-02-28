Two dead in Acadia Parish crash

Two Crowley men died Sunday in an Acadia Parish crash, State Police say.

Derrick Ceasar Jr., 20, and Tywon Thorn, 20, died in the 7 p.m. crash on La. 35 near Pointe Noir Road, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Ceasar was traveling south on the highway in a car, with Thorn as his passenger. He crossed the center line and into the northbound lane. At the same time, an SUV with 11 people in it was traveling north. That driver pulled to the shoulder to try to avoid Ceasar's car, but he still hit her SUV head-on, troopers say.

Neither Ceasar nor Thorn were wearing seat belts, and they both died at the scene, troopers say.

The driver of the SUV wasn't wearing a seat belt, either, and she and several of her passengers were transported to an area hospital with mild to moderate injuries, troopers said. Seat belt and child restraint usage on the part of the other ten occupants is unknown at this time.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to remind motorist to never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, being mindful of recent changes in child passenger seat laws. Troop I offers free child seat installation assistance every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 4 fatal crashes resulting in 6 deaths since the beginning of 2022.