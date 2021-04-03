Two Abbeville women killed in Acadia Parish crash

Louisiana State Police say a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of La Hwy 92 and La Hwy 13 in Acadia Parish claimed the lives of two Abbeville women.

Troopers responded to the crash on April 2, 2021, just after 12:15 p.m., They say the crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Nicole Marie Susak of Abbeville and 54-year-old of Mary Lemaire of Abbeville.

An investigation revealed a vehicle, driven by Susak, was traveling north on LA 13. At the same time, the driver of another vehicle was traveling east on LA 92. The driver of the eastbound vehicle failed to yield at the stop sign on LA 92, entered the intersection, and was struck by Susak's vehicle

Susak, who Troopers say was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lemaire, the front seat passenger, was not restrained and sustained serious injuries. Lemaire was transported to a Lafayette area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the eastbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

