Troopers investigating officer involved Acadia Parish shooting

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Eunice Police Department requested Troopers to investigate an officer-involved shooting on James Place near Perchville Road in Acadia Parish where one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Louisiana State Police, no officers were injured during the incident.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 337-332-8080.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm [dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov] or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.