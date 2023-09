SUNSET, La. — The Town of Sunset is issuing a boil advisory due to a water main break, according to Mayor Charles James.

This advisory is in effect for the following streets until further notice: Antigua Circle, Aruba Ln., Barbados Ln., Caribbean Blvd., Cayman Ln., Dale Richard Rd., Doral St., Grenada Ln., Martinique Ln., Montego Ln., Nassau Ln. and Tortola Ln.

Boil water in a clean container for one (1) full minute. The one minute begins after the water comes to a rolling boil.