Town of Duson undergoes sewer improvements

As the town of Duson continues to grow, work is underway to improve the sewage system.

According to Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux, the improvements were made possible by a $500,000 community development block grant.

KATC spoke with the Mayor about the pace of growth in the town, and he told us he expects to see 330 homes to be built in Duson within the next year and expresses the need to be proactive when it come to further growth.

"This is just going to be an add-on to help move the volume of sewer that we're expecting within the next five, ten, fifteen years. Not that this one is giving us any problems, we're just doing it now because in the next ten to fifteen years we don't know what the cost is and when we're gone and another administration comes in, we're just a forward thinking administration."