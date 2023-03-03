Watch Now
Town of Basile lifts boil advisory

BASILE, La. — Water samples have been cleared for Town of Basile water customers. As a result, the boil advisory has been lifted.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, a break in the main waterline south of U.S. 190 in Basile, according to officials, is what caused the issuing of the boil order.

The waterline break affected residents South & North of U.S. 190 between Paul Bellon Road and Martin Luther King Aveune, along with residents East & West of Miguel Road and South of Miguel Road. In total, approximately 80 customers were affected.

