Tools For Schools: Central Rayne Kindergarten

KATC’s Tools for Schools and the Jim Olivier Family of Companies is heading out and helping out.

Today, Anna Olivier was at Central Rayne Kindergarten, delivering supplies to pre-K teacher Maggie Futch.

"Learning centers are a huge part of our PREK class during center time," Futch explains. "Students are allowed to choose different activities to work on that enrich, reteach and enhance learning."

The supplies we're delivering will help keep kids excited about learning, she said.

"All of the items that our class receives from Tools for Schools will allow students to apply the skills and strategies that we are learning about in fun and engaging ways," she says. "I chose items that will not just benefit my current students but also many students in the future so none of our items that we got from Tools for Schools are consumable items, we can use them for many years to come."

The program helps our children, she adds.

"I think the Tools for Schools program is so important to our community just getting people out there that support education and are willing to donate to our classroom," Futch says. "Thank you KATC and the Jim Olivier Family of Companies for our supplies."

